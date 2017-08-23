Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)–Traffic was slow on Interstate 880 after a crash Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on northbound I-880  just before the Highway 238 connector.

KRON4’s Robin Winston said the accident blocked two lanes on the interstate.

