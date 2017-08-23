Crash blocking multiple lanes on I-880 in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON)–Traffic was slow on Interstate 880 after a crash Wednesday morning.
The accident happened on northbound I-880 just before the Highway 238 connector.
KRON4’s Robin Winston said the accident blocked two lanes on the interstate.
**SigAlert** just issued, accident now blocking lanes #2 & #3. Traffic crawling on both sides https://t.co/UCeIylcYce
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 23, 2017
Heads up. Heavy traffic on 880 NB/SB btwn 238 in #SanLeandro & 92 in #Hayward. Accident NB before 238. pic.twitter.com/BgxI0vAl0H
— Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 23, 2017
