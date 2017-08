Dine and Dish: El Paseo

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — There is a Bay Area local who made his claim to fame in the world of rock ‘n’ roll.

But these days, he is all about food.

On Wednesday night’s Dine and Dish, Vicki Liviakis cranks up the volume and takes us to meet rocker Sammy Hagar at his historic restaurant, El Paseo.

