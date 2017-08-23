El Cerrito police looking for man who tried to sexually assault woman

Published:

EL CERRITO (KRON) — El Cerrito police are looking for a man they say tried to sexually assault a woman on Tuesday.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Stockton Avenue and Balra Drive.

According to police, the suspect grabbed the woman and tried to assault her.

That’s when the woman screamed, scaring the suspect who then took off on foot.

Surveillance video captured images of the man.

Police say neighbors heard her scream and saw the man run out of the area.

Authorities say the suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact El Cerrito police.

