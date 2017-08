Heavy traffic in Concord following injury accident

CONCORD (KRON)–Traffic was jam packed in Concord along Interstate 680 after an injury accident.

KRON4’s Robin Winston reported that traffic was backed up to Highway 4 and Interstate 242.

**SigAlert** issued, traffic now backed up to hwy 4 in #Pacheco and 242 in #Concord. 45 min from drive time from hwy 4 to #Danville https://t.co/2t6MlnVjXJ — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 23, 2017

Heavy Traffic out of #Concord into #Pleasant Hill SB 680 at Monument, two left lane blocked, jammed from 242 pic.twitter.com/HjSADd58D2 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 23, 2017

