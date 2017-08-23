SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Democratic Representative Jackie Speier slammed President Trump Wednesday calling him a “malignant narcissist” who’s “unfit” to be in office.

Rep. Speier has made headlines for calling for the removal of Trump as president. When KRON4’s Catherine Heenan asked if she thought that was an extreme measure to take, the Congresswoman said that these are extreme circumstances.

“We have a president right now who is unfit for the duties,” Rep. Speier said. “He’s placing our nation at risk. He’s placing the American people at risk. His ability to assess whether or not he should take certain actions really only relates to himself.”

Rep. Speier said the last few days, President Trump has gone “unhinged.” “He ranted for 70 minutes yesterday and was recreating history,” the Congresswoman said referring to the president’s comments on Charlottesville during a speech in Phoenix.

President Trump was criticized for waiting too long to denounce the Charlottesville violence. Then when he did, he claimed that there was violence coming from many sides. During a speech on Tuesday, President Trump defended his response.

“He conveniently left out the fact that he said there are were many sides to this issue and there are good among those who are neo-nazis,” Rep. Speier said. “You can’t rewrite history to be something that the rest of us recognizes as false.”

“He lies, he alienates members of his own party,” the Congresswoman said. “He asks them to boo the former president of the United States. He decided to do a missile launch while he was eating cake. These are serious life impacting issues for the American people and he continues to act like this is all about him.”

“He is, by many psychologists and psychotherapists, what’s called a malignant narcissist,” Rep. Seier told Heenan.

Rep. Seier said that as a member of Congress, it is her responsibility to recognize when the 25th amendment needs to be used and she’s calling on Vice President Pence to take action.

