Man accused of stealing phones, wallets from UC Berkeley recreation center

BERKELEY (KRON)– Police are searching for a man accused of stealing multiple cell phones and wallets from the University of California, Berkeley’s recreation center last Wednesday.

According to university police, the crimes occurred around 6:03 p.m. in the Recreational Sports Facility (RSF).

The suspect walked into the facility and prowled around the building, stealing cell phones and wallets from multiple victims, officers said.

An RSF employee approached the suspect and was told he had a gun.

Police said the employee feared for his safety and allowed the suspect to leave.

The suspect is described as a middle aged Black man, who was wearing a navy cap with a red brim, blue plaid flannel shirt over a white t-shirt, white tennis shoes and possibly had on dark jeans.

