Mother warns others about Meningitis B



NEW YORK (KRON)– A mother from New York warned parents about the dangers of Meningitis B after he daughter passed away.

Initially, Patti Wukovits thought her daughter had the flu. Wukovits said, the next day Kimberly felt like her ankles were bleeding and had three tiny purple dots on one of them.

Kimberly was vaccinated but it wasn’t for meningitis she was diagnosed with.

Wukovits learned that her daughter had Meningitis B, but the vaccination wasn’t available in the U.S. at the time.

She stressed the importance of asking for that specific vaccine, especially for those between 16 to 23 years old.

