SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Parks Service has approved a permit Wednesday for the Patriot Prayer rally scheduled for this weekend at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

The group Patriot Prayer plans to hold a demonstration at Crissy Field on Saturday. Portions of the Presidio and many businesses within the park will be closed to the public that day.

The National Park Service says they “cannot deny a permit to anyone planning to exercise their First Amendment rights based on their political stance or beliefs,” the National Parks Service said in a statement.”

Organizer of the Patriot Prayer Rally, Joey Gibson, has tried to distance himself from the white nationalist movement in a Facebook Live video and said Saturday’s event is not a White supremacist rally.

The Facebook page for the Patriot Prayer event says no extremists will be allowed in–no Nazi’s, communist, KKK, Antifa, or white nationalists or supremacists. They are calling it a Freedom Rally.

Gibson assured that security will be extra tight and fences surrounding protestors.

Hundreds of counter-protesters plan to face-off with attendees at the Patriot Prayer Rally.

San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee suggested counter-protestors take part in activities scheduled for Civic Center Plaza and to avoid confrontation.

“The shameful, anti-American trend of hate-filled extremist rallies will, unfortunately, be allowed to continue this weekend in our city,” said a statement from Mayor Lee.

The gathering at Civic Center Plaza is scheduled to happen at noon on Friday and Saturday. Mayor Lee is asking counter-protestors to not engage with the members of this group.

The Parks Service released plans for security ahead of the event:

Many people have expressed concerns about safety related to the Patriot Prayer event. After consultation with other law enforcement colleagues, including the San Francisco Police Department, National Park Service law enforcement believe that whether a permit is issued or not, many people will come to Crissy Field on August 26 to express their opinions. Law enforcement advised that issuing a permit will increase their ability to ensure public safety. Accordingly, the National Park Service has decided to approve the permit with significant conditions to promote the peaceful, non-violent expression of views. National Park Service law enforcement personnel from around the country are working together with the San Francisco Police Department to ensure safe events for all participants. In particular, NPS law enforcement personnel are working very closely with the SFPD on the Patriot Prayer First Amendment event. Any violence will not be tolerated.

Last week, KRON4 learned that the Oath Keepers, an open carry armed militia group, has been asked by the Patriot Prayer group to provide security for them.

