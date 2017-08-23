People Behaving Badly: Texting and walking law proposal

BROADMOOR VILLAGE (KRON) — One San Mateo County supervisor is crediting Stanley Roberts for helping the county push for a new state law.
People glued to their phones while walking down the street could soon be a crime.
And it’s all because of what Stanley captured with his camera.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE APPROVES PERMIT FOR SF RALLY
- REP. SPEIER CALLS PRES. TRUMP A ‘MALIGNANT NARCISSIST’
- TWO LAKE TAHOE SISTERS MISSING AFTER ECLIPSE FESTIVAL
- PAIR CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER BODIES FOUND IN TUBS OF CHEMICALS
- PIGLETS RESCUED FROM BARN FIRE SERVED TO FIREFIGHTERS AS SAUSAGES
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE