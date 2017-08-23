People Behaving Badly: Texting and walking law proposal

By and Published:

 

BROADMOOR VILLAGE (KRON) — One San Mateo County supervisor is crediting Stanley Roberts for helping the county push for a new state law.

People glued to their phones while walking down the street could soon be a crime.

And it’s all because of what Stanley captured with his camera.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s