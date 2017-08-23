RV plows into Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza

Published: Updated:


SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A Recreational vehicle (RV) crashed into the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza Tuesday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Lane 5 of the toll plaza around 9:15 p.m.

The driver sustained a leg injury as a result of the accident.

Lanes 3 and 5 are still blocked as officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

