RV plows into Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A Recreational vehicle (RV) crashed into the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza Tuesday night.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Lane 5 of the toll plaza around 9:15 p.m.

The driver sustained a leg injury as a result of the accident.

Lanes 3 and 5 are still blocked as officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES