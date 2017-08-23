RV plows into Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–A Recreational vehicle (RV) crashed into the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza Tuesday night.
According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Lane 5 of the toll plaza around 9:15 p.m.
The driver sustained a leg injury as a result of the accident.
Lanes 3 and 5 are still blocked as officers are investigating the cause of the crash.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE: BABYSITTER ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING GIRL IN SUNNYVALE
- TICKETS TO GO ON SALE FOR SF’S MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
- CAVALIERS TRADE KYRIE IRVING TO CELTICS
- EARTHQUAKE RATTLES SAN FRANCISCO
- BAY AREA RAPPER KEAK DA SNEAK SHOT IN RICHMOND
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE