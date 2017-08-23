The World According to Gary: Kyrie Irving’s wish is granted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk the Cavaliers trade and Curry snubbed.
The Cavs granted Kyrie Irving’s request and traded the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a 2018 first round draft pick.
Irving asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him so he could get out from Lebron’s shadow.
In a survey for NBA rookies, Warriors’ guard, Steph Curry, didn’t receive a single vote for “Favorite NBA Player.” Lebron took him 31-percent of the vote. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green tied for fifth with 5.6-percent of the vote.
James Harrison is known for his crazy workouts. Add mowing lawns to the list of things he does around the Steelers’ facility. He posted a video to his Instagram account.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- POLICE: BABYSITTER ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING GIRL IN SUNNYVALE
- TICKETS TO GO ON SALE FOR SF’S MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM
- CAVALIERS TRADE KYRIE IRVING TO CELTICS
- EARTHQUAKE RATTLES SAN FRANCISCO
- BAY AREA RAPPER KEAK DA SNEAK SHOT IN RICHMOND
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE