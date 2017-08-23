The World According to Gary: Kyrie Irving’s wish is granted

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk the Cavaliers trade and Curry snubbed.

The Cavs granted Kyrie Irving’s request and traded the All-Star guard to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a 2018 first round draft pick.

Irving asked Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to trade him so he could get out from Lebron’s shadow.

In a survey for NBA rookies, Warriors’ guard, Steph Curry, didn’t receive a single vote for “Favorite NBA Player.” Lebron took him 31-percent of the vote. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green tied for fifth with 5.6-percent of the vote.

James Harrison is known for his crazy workouts. Add mowing lawns to the list of things he does around the Steelers’ facility. He posted a video to his Instagram account.

