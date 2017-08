Two Lake Tahoe sisters missing after eclipse festival in Oregon

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP/KRON) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating two sisters who are missing after attending a massive eclipse festival in central Oregon.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her younger sister, who is a minor, have not checked in with their parents since Sunday.

Parents told police they last heard from the sisters when they were in the Bend, Oregon area.

The age of the younger sister wasn’t immediately available.

The sisters are from Lake Tahoe.

Deputies say Lea used her debit card at the 35,000-person Symbiosis festival in the Ochoco National Forest near Prineville on Tuesday.

Their parents contacted authorities after not hearing from their daughters for several days.

Lea was driving a Black Toyota SUV Sequoia with California license plates.

Police are asking anyone who sees them or has any information to call (541) 447-6398.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES