SAN JOSE (KRON) — Activists are taking aim at a statue of another controversial American historical figure.

This time, it’s Christopher Columbus and the battleground is San Jose City Hall.

Jose Villarreal, of the San Jose activist group Brown Berets, says that Columbus was more villain than hero and that the statue of the Italian explorer ought to be removed from the lobby of City Hall as soon as possible.

“Having this statue at City Hall is akin to having a statue of Hitler in Jerusalem,” Villarreal said. “It’s unbelievable.”

The Brown Berets say that Columbus was guilty of genocide and enslaved indigenous people, and his statue should not occupy such a prominent public place.

Dave Persinski, of the Italian-American Heritage Association, disagrees.

“We have a statue of Quetzalcoatl in our St. James Park, and at the same time, Columbus was exploring the new world,” Persinski said. “The Aztecs were enslaving people too, so where does it end?”

It seems like we’ve been here before.

Another Columbus critic once attacked the statue with a sledgehammer.

Now, in a theme that has led to the removal of several Civil War-era statues from public property across the country, more than 1,000 people have signed the Brown Beret’s online petition calling for the removal of this statue.

“They go hand-in-hand, whether it’s here or in Charlottesville,” Villarreal said. “All injustice is bound together, and it’s the duty of every person in every country to speak out and take action against injustice, and that’s what we’re doing here in San Jose.”

