PLEASANTON (KRON) — A BART train operator is recovering from head injuries after she was attacked by a passenger at the Dublin-Pleasanton station.

That passenger has now been banned from riding the train service. The attack happened just after 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

BART says a train operator at the Dublin-Pleasanton Station was walking up-and-down an out-of-service train, conducting a sweep.

She noticed 30-year-old Myron Mixon, of Oakland, sleeping in a seat.

When the operator tried to wake Mixon up, BART says he punched the operator.

The woman fell and hit her head.

“The safety of our riders, the general public, and our employees is our top priority,” BART spokesman Jim Allison said. “Everything else is second.”

BART police officers were able to track Mixon down.

He was placed under arrest and issued a prohibition order, Allison said.

“Since about four years ago, we’ve been using prohibition orders in certain cases to ban people from 30 days to a year, depending upon the offense so that they don’t return to BART, and they don’t create problems again and again,” Allison said.

An assault on a BART employee is also punishable by up to three years in state prison and or a $10,000 fine.

The train operator was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As for Mixon, he’s been booked on battery charges at the Santa Rita Jail.

His bail is set at $25,000.

And he is due in court Thursday.

