SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Dr. Nolan Higdon is a history professor at Cal State East Bay.
This statue movement started with those honoring the Confederacy, and now, we are seeing expand beyond that.
KRON4’s Steve Aveson sits down with Dr. Higdon to talk about “offensive” statues being removed across the country.
Watch the above video to see Steve’s full interview.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE APPROVES PERMIT FOR SF RALLY
- REP. SPEIER CALLS PRES. TRUMP A ‘MALIGNANT NARCISSIST’
- TWO LAKE TAHOE SISTERS MISSING AFTER ECLIPSE FESTIVAL
- PAIR CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER BODIES FOUND IN TUBS OF CHEMICALS
- PIGLETS RESCUED FROM BARN FIRE SERVED TO FIREFIGHTERS AS SAUSAGES
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE