PIEDMONT (KRON) — Recent hate crimes aimed at the Jewish community have caused concern in the East Bay.

There have been three incidents in the past week.

The first was in Alameda when windows at Temple Israel were smashed.

The next one was also in Alameda when fliers with swastikas were found on the sidewalk.

And the most recent one we have learned about happened at a synagogue in Piedmont.

Some Jewish community members believe the hateful messages are attached to the alt-right rally happening in Berkeley this weekend.

A staff member found stickers with hate speech on them stuck to the front sign.

Now, police are investigating this as a hate crime and are increasing patrols around Kehilla Community Synagogue.

“The stickers were about 2 inches tall and 3 inches wide and there were three of them,” Kehilla Community Synagogue Executive Director Michael Saxe-Taller said.

The hate speech stickers are long gone, and their message is not sticking either.

They were found on the front glass sign at Kehilla Community Synagogue on Grand Avenue last Thursday.

“The first one said, ‘Marxism is murder,’ and our understanding is that is some of the language being used by the people who are organizing the rally in Berkeley this upcoming Sunday,” Saxe-Taller said.

Saxe-Taller tells KRON4 the other stickers said racist things about black people and that the stickers appeared to share the hate spread by white supremacists–and they have no place on his synagogue’s front steps.

“It is disturbing to see, but it reminded me there are some people out there who are pretty confused,” Saxe-Taller said.

This is the third hate crime against the Jewish community in the East Bay in the past week.

In Alameda, vandals smashed windows at Temple Israel. And fliers with swastika’s were found on the sidewalk on Sherman Street.

Saxe-Taller says the people behind the anti-Semitism are lashing out.

“That they would think that criticizing and attacking other people is the way to make progress,” Saxe-Taller said.

Kehilla is a proudly progressive congregation. A rainbow pride flag waves out front and artwork representing Black Lives Matter is on display in the lobby.

Kehilla is not worried about three small stickers.

Instead, it will focus on its continued fight for racial and social justice.

“We are most concerned about the big issues and that is what we put our attention to, more than this one particular manifestation of those bigger issues,” Saxe-Taller said.

The extra police patrols there are starting immediately and will especially be there during large gatherings like the Jewish high holidays next month.

Right now, police are looking at surveillance images from around the area to try and find the suspect.

