SAN JOSE (KRON) — It has been a week since a fire killed two young girls and a man at a mobile home in San Jose.

And on Wednesday, a generous man is coming forward to help the mourning family by giving them a brand new home.

KRON4 talked with the two of the three families dealing with losses on Wednesday.

They are still devastated by what happened. And they are thankful to donors but still very shaken.

Ten-year-olds Linda and Thao-Uyen were killed in the fire. They were two of the three people killed in last week’s fire.

The fire left Thao-Uyen’s family homeless. In the last week, donors have come forward.

They’ve given money and a new home.

Todd Su of Advantage Homes is donating a new manufactured home to the family that should be ready for them in two to three months.

Su is Vietnamese, like the victims and their families.

He said when he met with the family who lost their home he realized that a monetary donation wasn’t going to do it.

“I also realized what my mother always said to me. In Vietnamese, she would say to me…’Always remember where you came from and how you’re supported within your community.’ So knowing that, and unfortunately, I lost my mother three weeks ago, I know her looking down, she’d be proud of us helping out this family.”

KRON4 is told there will be a service there Thursday and cleanup should start later this week.

