SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A man wanted on an immigration hold was set free, and days later, allegedly murdered his girlfriend.

Now, the woman’s family is demanding answers as they try to deal with planning a funeral.

The suspect, Nery Israel Estrada, is in custody at the Sonoma County Jail facing a murder charge, as well as a domestic violence charge.

The victim’s family in the case is struggling to cope, especially because they say had law enforcement done their job, they believe the victim Veronica Ramirez would still be alive.

“I want justice for the family and for my daughters,” Ramirez’s ex-husband Gerardo Lopez said.

His ex-wife Ramirez was a devoted parent, and now, his two teenage daughters are without their loving mother.

And, he adds, it all could have been prevented.

Estrada was arrested back on Aug. 2 on domestic abuse charges for allegedly striking Ramirez.

In custody, his fingerprints flagged him as an undocumented person who had been deported before to Guatemala in 2008.

Federal immigration officials contacted Sonoma officials and requested they be notified if he posted bail.

“So, at 8:20, we sent a fax over to ICE, notifying him of potential release. At 9:05, about 45 minutes later, he presented a bail bond to us, it was approved, and he was released from custody,” Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crumb said.

Then, this past Friday, two weeks later, Estrada went to the Santa Rosa Police Department and turned himself in, reportedly confessing that in a heated argument with Ramirez, he had killed her.

They found her body in her apartment.

In a statement to KRON4 News, immigration officials say they were not given enough notice to collect Estrada and that is why they did not pick him up.

Estrada does not have bail for the murder charge.

When KRON4 spoke with the family Wednesday, they shared some more personal stories about Ramirez.

Here is the full statement from ICE:

Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Mr. Estrada is a Guatemalan national who was never lawfully admitted to the U.S. and was previously deported to Guatemala in 2008. Accordingly, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer against Mr. Estrada Aug. 3 following his arrest by local authorities in Sonoma County on a criminal charge. Immigration detainers serve as a legally authorized request, upon which a law enforcement agency may rely, to continue to maintain custody of an alien for up to 48 hours so that ICE may assume custody for removal purposes. However, in this instance, on Aug. 3 at 8:12 p.m., the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office provided a ‘courtesy call’ of the impending release to ICE’s Law Enforcement Support Center in Vermont. At 8:20 p.m. the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office notified ICE’s local office that Mr. Estrada was pending release. The Sheriff’s Office then released Mr. Estrada 16 minutes later at 8:36 p.m.

A vast majority of notifications conveyed by Sonoma County to ICE in the past six months have failed to provide sufficient advance notification to pick up these criminals. The county’s policy of notifying ICE only minutes before releasing a criminal alien clearly failed in this case as it has in too many others. Not only does the policy undermine ICE’s ability to carry out its mission, but it needlessly puts our communities at risk. Had ICE had sufficient notice of Mr. Estrada’s release, the agency would have taken him into custody and processed for removal from the United States.

This case underscores yet again why immigration detainers are such a crucial enforcement tool and why it is highly problematic, and even tragic, when jurisdictions choose not to comply. ICE continues to seek to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in northern California and nationwide to promote public safety and prevent potentially dangerous criminal aliens from being released back into our communities.

