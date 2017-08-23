OAKLAND (KRON) — The owner of a dog that went missing after a trip to an Oakland pet groomer is offering a $5,000 reward for its return.

The owner and her family got into a heated confrontation with the groomer over the animal’s disappearance on Wednesday.

Anisah Zaid is the owner of After Hours Grooming on Park Boulevard in Oakland.

That’s where a 1-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Saucey was dropped off last Friday, the last time anyone has seen her.

“Your dog jumped off the table,” Zaid said. “She backed out the noose, and jumped off the table and ran.”

The owner, who is disabled, says Saucey was her therapy dog.

“I actually did think something horrible happened to her, the dog just don’t disappear,” Dog owner Dorothy King said.

The dog owner and her family brought some of Saucey’s siblings to the shop where they confronted the groomer.

King is angry about the dog’s disappearance and feels Zaid hasn’t been looking hard enough for the missing dog.

“You had no compassion for me,” King said.

“I did, you just didn’t see my compassion, how do you know?” Zaid said back. “You don’t know me. You don’t know how I’m hurting, you don’t.”

Zaid says she’s had other people looking for the dog and has been afraid to go out and do it herself because she’s been getting threats on social media as the story of the dog’s disappearance has gone viral.

She believes the dog squeezed through a small hole in a door of her shop, which has since been fixed.

“This was an honest accident, something that has never happened to me before, and this is a groomer’s nightmare, and you can believe that I’m very, very sorry,” Zaid said.

In the end, the pet owner’s pastor got the groomer to agree to pay for some more fliers and to help them distribute them.

The State of California doesn’t require dog groomers to be licensed, but Saucey’s family has filed a complaint with California’s Veterinary Medical Board.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES