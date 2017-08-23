SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powerball numbers were drawn on Wednesday night for the $700 million jackpot.

The numbers are: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, 4.

The power play is 4x.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate is at a San Francisco convenience store talking to lucky customers.

Nobody won the jackpot in California, but three people matched five of six numbers.

If nobody wins the jackpot, it could shoot up to over $1 billion on Saturday.

