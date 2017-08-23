VIDEO: Powerball numbers drawn for $700 million jackpot

By Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Powerball numbers were drawn on Wednesday night for the $700 million jackpot.

The numbers are: 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, 4.

The power play is 4x.

KRON4’s Gabe Slate is at a San Francisco convenience store talking to lucky customers.

Nobody won the jackpot in California, but three people matched five of six numbers.

If nobody wins the jackpot, it could shoot up to over $1 billion on Saturday.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s