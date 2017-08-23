NEW YORK (AP) – Samsung is trying to move past last year’s disastrous Galaxy Note 7 launch with a successor sporting a dual-lens camera, animated messages, expanded note-taking – and lower battery capacity.

Last year’s Note 7 had to be recalled after dozens spontaneously caught fire because of defective batteries. Samsung responded by subjecting new phones to multiple inspections, including X-rays and stress tests at extreme temperatures. And it’s giving the battery more physical protection, taking up room normally available for the charge.

The Galaxy Note 8 will go on sale Sept. 15, about the time Apple is expected to come out with new iPhones.

Like the S8 phones from this past spring, the Note 8 will have an “infinity display” that maximizes screen size by reducing the frame, or bezel, surrounding the display.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES