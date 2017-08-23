SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The quick thinking of BART commuters helped save a man’s life, who went onto the trackway for unknown reasons.

This happened Monday afternoon at the Civic Center BART Station at around 4:43 p.m.

People immediately started waving to alert the operator of the oncoming train.

The train operator hit the emergency button and stopped several car lengths from where the man was on the trackway.

Officers detained the man, who was given a psychological evaluation.

