Woman’s body found near East Bay mining company

BYRON (KRON) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found near a mining company in Byron.

Police believe the woman is from San Francisco.

A worker at the company discovered the woman’s body Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Camino Diablo and McCabe Drive.

Police have not yet identified the victim.

Authorities say her death is not believed to be a mining accident, but they have not released any information about how she died.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES