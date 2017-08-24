2 arrested in Antioch home burglary

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A man and woman were arrested in an Antioch home burglary last month, police said on Thursday.

The burglary happened on Jul. 26 in the 3800 block of Oakley Road. The victims came home to find their home burglarized.

An investigation led police to arrest Edwina Grunseth and Max Wolfe. Both are 27-year-old.

They were arrested in Citrus Heights.

Police found numerous pieces of property stolen from the Oakley Road home.

They both will be charged with first-degree residential burglary, identity theft, and elder abuse.

