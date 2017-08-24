‘Active shooter situation’ in Charleston

MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

UPDATE: Mayor: Disgruntled restaurant employee shoots 1, holds hostages in Charleston, South Carolina.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they are investigating a possible “active shooter” situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.

Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.

He did not immediately report any injuries or information about a potential suspect. No other details were immediately available.

Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia’s restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said “there’s a new boss in town.”

The couple said they left out a back door.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES