‘Active shooter situation’ in Charleston

MOBILE APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
UPDATE: Mayor: Disgruntled restaurant employee shoots 1, holds hostages in Charleston, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say they are investigating a possible “active shooter” situation in downtown Charleston, South Carolina.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said a shooting was reported just after noon on King Street, which is a row of restaurant and shops where tourists frequently gather.
He did not immediately report any injuries or information about a potential suspect. No other details were immediately available.
Tom and Patsy Plant told The Post and Courier of Charleston they were eating at Virginia’s restaurant and saw a man come out of the kitchen with a gun in his hand and said “there’s a new boss in town.”
The couple said they left out a back door.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE APPROVES PERMIT FOR SF RALLY
- REP. SPEIER CALLS PRES. TRUMP A ‘MALIGNANT NARCISSIST’
- TWO LAKE TAHOE SISTERS MISSING AFTER ECLIPSE FESTIVAL
- PAIR CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER BODIES FOUND IN TUBS OF CHEMICALS
- PIGLETS RESCUED FROM BARN FIRE SERVED TO FIREFIGHTERS AS SAUSAGES
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE