Bay Fair BART station closed due to person on tracks

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro is closed Thursday afternoon due to a major medical emergency involving a person on the tracks.
The incident happened at around 2:43 p.m.
Trains are currently single tracking through the station but are not stopping.
BART riders should expect delays.
Stn closure at BAYF due to a major medical emergency.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 24, 2017
Major delay at BAYF in DUBL, warm springs, RICH and DALY dirs due to a major medical emergency.
— SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) August 24, 2017
