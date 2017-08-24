Bay Fair BART station closed due to person on tracks

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — The Bay Fair BART station in San Leandro is closed Thursday afternoon due to a major medical emergency involving a person on the tracks.

The incident happened at around 2:43 p.m.

Trains are currently single tracking through the station but are not stopping.

BART riders should expect delays.

