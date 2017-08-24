SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A disturbing attack on a San Francisco street was caught on surveillance video.

A woman was sucker punched, knocked to the ground, and when she calls out for help, the suspect comes back and hits her again.

This happened two weeks ago on Sweeny Street off San Bruno Avenue in the Portola neighborhood.

And police believe the attack was unprovoked.

When we first see the suspect on the surveillance camera footage from Aug. 10 at 8 p.m., he looks like any other person out for an evening stroll on San Bruno Avenue.

Because this is an ongoing investigation by San Francisco police, KRON4 has agreed to blur out his face and that of the female victim.

But after she walks through the frame on another camera on the unit block of Sweeny, he can be seen running her down.

When he catches up to her, police say he struck the 31-year-old victim on the back of the head and punches her several times in the face until she falls to the ground.

This doesn’t appear to be an attempted robbery since he didn’t take her handbag or the shopping bag she was carrying.

If this attack wasn’t cowardly enough, once she starts yelling for help, he comes back and hit her again.

A neighbor who saw the video says their neighborhood has its ups and downs in terms of crimes, but in the 20-plus years she’s lived here, she’s never seen anything like this.

“I’ve never seen something (where) someone would just come out of nowhere and hit a woman and she falls to the ground and then he comes back,” the neighbor said. “It was like it wasn’t enough, so I’m horrified. I normally walk with my grandson. My parents are elderly. I walk with my kids. Now you got to start thinking, ‘I got to watch my back, check the backseat (if someone) was walking behind me because I (haven’t seen) this ever since I’ve been living here.”

The victim was treated for her injuries at California Pacific Medical Center.

When asked if the suspect is tied to any similar crimes, the sergeant assigned to the case said she could not comment, due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

