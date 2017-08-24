DUI driver busted in Milpitas after fleeing scene

MILPITAS (KRON)– A San Jose man was arrested by police last Friday for driving reckless and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

Around 2:39 a.m. a Milpitas police officer noticed 21-year-old Luis Felipe Lopez driving recklessly at the intersection of East Calaveras Boulevard ad North Gadsen Drive.

Lopez was driving a white Lexus GS400 and "spinning donuts," police said.

The officer tried to stop Felipe, but he fled the scene.

Other officers were notified by police radio and searched for Lopez’s vehicle.

Officers tracked the car traveling southbound on Piedmont Road, westbound on Landess Avenue, northbound on Dempsey Road, and eastbound on Yosemite Drive.

Lopez was arrested and police determined he was driving under the influence of drugs.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for felony evasion, reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and driving on a suspended license.

