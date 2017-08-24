BATAVIA, Illinois (KRON/CNN) — One Illinois father is warning others about a predator that tried to get his 7-year-old daughter to undress on a popular music-sharing application.

Brad Frakes says his 7-year-old daughter was using the musical.ly app to make music videos and connect online with friends.

But someone who claimed to be 9 years old messaged his daughter and asked her to send photos without her clothes on.

When she said no, whoever was behind the screen told her to go into the bathroom and just take some.

“We taught her that if anyone asked her to show herself in ways that she was uncomfortable with, that she come to us and let us know,” Frakes said. “And that’s exactly what she did.”

Her dad posted the exchange on Facebook hoping to warn other parents.

It’s already been shared more than 80,000 times.

Local police are investigating the case and warning parents to teach their kids good online habits.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES