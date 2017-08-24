Jogger clinging to life after hit-and-run in East Bay



WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– Investigators are hoping the public can help find a motorcyclist who hit a jogger in Contra Costa County Wednesday and fled the scene.

According to California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6:35 p.m. near Wildcat Canyon Point, west of Inspiration Point.

Witnesses told officers they saw a man driving his motorcycle at a high speed and driving over solid yellow lines to pass traffic. As the suspect was dodging in and out of traffic, he slammed into a man who was jogging.

The motorcyclist never slowed down and continued westbound on Wildcat Canyon Point, towards Berkeley, witnesses said.

The rider was wearing a yellow helmet and black jacket.

The victim was transported to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek and left with life-threatening injuries.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES