Lake Tahoe sisters missing after eclipse festival found safe

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KRON) — The two Lake Tahoe sisters who were reported missing after attending a massive eclipse festival in central Oregon have been found safe.

The Crook County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday that 18-year-old Melissa Lea and her 7-year-old sister had not checked in with their parents since Sunday.

They ended up staying longer at the Symbiosis festival than they had first planned, deputies said. They had no cell phone service at the event.

Once they left the festival at Big Summit Prairie, they regained cell phone service and checked in with their parents Thursday morning.

The girls were never in danger and are on their way back home to South Lake Tahoe.

