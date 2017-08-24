List of rallies this weekend in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of San Francisco this weekend on both sides of the political spectrum.
This all stems from the right-wing group Patriot Prayer’s approval for a demonstration at Crissy Field.
As a result, groups have announced they will counter-protest.
Here is the list of rallies in San Francisco this weekend:
- Peace, Love & Understanding – Civic Center
- Come Together – Castro
- Loved Up Mobile Dance Rally – Dolores Park
- Human Heart-Shaped Banner – Ocean Beach
- Calling All Clowns – Fascism is No Laughing Matter – Crissy Field
- Dog Poop Protest – Crissy Field
- RESIST Counter Protest – Crissy Field
- Flowers Against Hate – Crissy Field
- Bay Resistance Brigade Paddle-Out – Crissy Field
