List of rallies this weekend in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Thousands of demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of San Francisco this weekend on both sides of the political spectrum.

This all stems from the right-wing group Patriot Prayer’s approval for a demonstration at Crissy Field.

As a result, groups have announced they will counter-protest.

Here is the list of rallies in San Francisco this weekend:

  1. Peace, Love & Understanding – Civic Center
  2. Come Together – Castro
  3. Loved Up Mobile Dance Rally – Dolores Park
  4. Human Heart-Shaped Banner – Ocean Beach
  5. Calling All Clowns – Fascism is No Laughing Matter – Crissy Field
  6. Dog Poop Protest – Crissy Field
  7. RESIST Counter Protest – Crissy Field
  8. Flowers Against Hate – Crissy Field
  9. Bay Resistance Brigade Paddle-Out – Crissy Field

