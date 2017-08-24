‘Lucky’ Milpitas gas station sells winning $800K Powerball ticket

'Lucky' Chevron gas station in Milpitas (KRON4)

MILPITAS (KRON) — A gas station in Milpitas has sold a winning Powerball lottery ticket, again.

On Wednesday, the Chevron station, located at 1551 California Circle off Dixon Landing Road, sold a winning ticket worth more than $800,000.

In 2014, the gas station sold a Powerball ticket worth $425 million.

The winner of Wednesday night’s Powerball matched five out of the six numbers. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The Powerball jackpot was up to $758.7 million, the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

A 53-year-old hospital worker in Massachusetts has claimed the prize.

