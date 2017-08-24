Made in the Bay: Iris Skateboards

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There are 13 million skateboarders in this country, and half of them live in California.

For many, San Francisco is the mecca for the sport.

In a city that embraces innovation, creativity, and being environmentally conscious, there is a unique company making skateboards right here in the Bay Area.

KRON4’s Steve Aveson explains.

Watch the above video to see Steve’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES