SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Muni officials are making several changes to their bus schedule Saturday in preparation for the demonstrations planned in San Francisco.
Muni will not service stops in the Presidio or Marina neighborhoods out of concern for the safety of their customers and operators, officials said.
Muni routes 22, 28, 30, 43 and 45 will turn back before reaching these areas.
The 28 19th Avenue will not serve the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza and the 76X Marin Headlands Express will not operate all day Saturday.
All Cable Car lines will be operated by motorcoach.
Muni lines E and F and routes 5, 19 and 21 may also be impacted.
Starting at noon, the routes listed below will not serve stops in the Presidio or Marina neighborhoods. Depending on changing conditions, some routes serving Fisherman’s Wharf and Civic Center may also be rerouted. Service will return to normal once the streets are safe and clear.
|ROUTE
|MISSED STOPS
|22 Fillmore
|All stops north of Jackson.
|28 19th Avenue
|All stops north of California.
|30 Stockton
|All stops on and west of Van Ness.
|43 Masonic
|All stops north of Jackson.
|45 Union/Stockton
|All stops west of Van Ness.
|ROUTE
|MISSED STOPS
|E Embarcadero
|All stops north of Bay.
|F Market & Wharves
|All stops on The Embarcadero.
Market Street stops near Civic Center.
|5 Fulton
|All stops east of Van Ness.
|19 Polk
|Inbound stops on Larkin.
|21 Hayes
|All stops east of Van Ness.
Muni Cautions
These lines and routes may experience delays due to traffic or crowding:
- J Church
- 8 Bayshore
- 29 Sunset
- 33 Ashbury/18th Street
- 37 Corbett
- 39 Coit Tower
Map
