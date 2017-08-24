SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Muni officials are making several changes to their bus schedule Saturday in preparation for the demonstrations planned in San Francisco.

Muni will not service stops in the Presidio or Marina neighborhoods out of concern for the safety of their customers and operators, officials said.

Muni routes 22, 28, 30, 43 and 45 will turn back before reaching these areas.

The 28 19th Avenue will not serve the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza and the 76X Marin Headlands Express will not operate all day Saturday.

All Cable Car lines will be operated by motorcoach.

Muni lines E and F and routes 5, 19 and 21 may also be impacted.

Starting at noon, the routes listed below will not serve stops in the Presidio or Marina neighborhoods. Depending on changing conditions, some routes serving Fisherman’s Wharf and Civic Center may also be rerouted. Service will return to normal once the streets are safe and clear.

Temporary Service Changes by Route ROUTE MISSED STOPS 22 Fillmore All stops north of Jackson. 28 19th Avenue All stops north of California. 30 Stockton All stops on and west of Van Ness. 43 Masonic All stops north of Jackson. 45 Union/Stockton All stops west of Van Ness.

Possible Temporary Service Changes by Route ROUTE MISSED STOPS E Embarcadero All stops north of Bay. F Market & Wharves All stops on The Embarcadero.

Market Street stops near Civic Center. 5 Fulton All stops east of Van Ness. 19 Polk Inbound stops on Larkin. 21 Hayes All stops east of Van Ness.

Muni Cautions

These lines and routes may experience delays due to traffic or crowding:

J Church

8 Bayshore

29 Sunset

33 Ashbury/18th Street

37 Corbett

39 Coit Tower

Map

