Man accused of buying gift cards with stolen credit card in Sonoma

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON)–Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they believe is linked to a credit card fraud case.

According to deputies, last Sunday around 3:40 p.m. a man was pumping gas at a Chevron gas station in the 500 block of West Napa.

The man accidentally left his wallet on top of his car and drove off, sheriffs said.

The victim told deputies he got a call from his credit card company’s fraud department, alerting him of suspicious activity on his account.

He found out that a suspect grabbed his wallet and bought $1000 worth of gift cards with his credit card.

Investigators found surveillance video that showed the suspect at different locations using the victim’s credit card.

Deputies with the Sonoma County Sherriff’s Office are hoping the public can help identify the man in the photos.