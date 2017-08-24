Man upset after casino kicks him out for pooping his pants

(KRON) — A Kentucky man is demanding answers after he says an Ohio Casino kicked him out.

The man alleges he was forced to leave the JACK Casino because he was winning too much. But the casino is blaming what they call his lack of bathroom skills.

“I feel extremely embarrassed and hope that this is not done to any more casino patrons,” the man called Tyler, who didn’t want to use his last name.

Tyler says while playing poker, the casino had a $1,000 giveaway which he won twice.

As he waited to enter the contest for a third time, he had to go to the bathroom. When he came out, he said he was confronted by security.

“Before I get to my seat, he says ‘Sir, sir, sir, sir’. And he brings me over, and he brings me over to him and he says, ‘Did you have an accident in the bathroom’?”

The casino alleges that Tyler smelled and was seen by three customers discarding his underwear after pooping in them.

Tyler denies pooping his pants, but the casino alleges that it has visual evidence, but cannot release it without a court order.

