SAN JOSE (KRON) — Amazon is already one of the world’s biggest booksellers, but until recently, most of those books have been sold online.

But now, the giant etailer is selling books the old-fashioned way, in an actual store where you can see and touch the books before you buy them.

The grand opening happened on Thursday in San Jose.

With a prime location in the glitzy Santana Row, Amazon Books is being billed as an integration of the company’s online experience with the physical world.

The result is a wider, better selection of books, says Amazon Books Vice President Jennifer Cast.

“We have taken information about what people read and how they read and why they read and incorporated that information into our store to help customers discover the books that they love,” Cast said.

So, what’s different about an Amazon Bookstore?

For one thing, all of the books are displayed face out so you can see all the books, and all have a card with reviews of what other readers are saying about that book.

See, touch, sample, buy actual books at #Amazon book store now open at #SantanaRow. 3,500 titles. All ‘face out’ w/reader views. pic.twitter.com/SseOhVWnyh — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) August 24, 2017

There are some 3,500 books ranging from best sellers to lesser-known titles or “hidden gems,” again sourced from Amazon’s online database.

Another section is called, “Page Turners,” books you can read in three days or less.

And the reviews?

Prices on all items for Amazon Prime members, including devices, are the same as from Amazon.com.

For non-prime members, books are sold at list price.

Later this year, Amazon will open a second Bay Area store in Walnut Creek.

