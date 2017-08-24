Police: Man attempts to rob Santa Rosa ice cream parlor

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– Santa Rosa police are searching for a man they believe attempted to rob an ice cream parlor on Wednesday.

According to police, the alleged crime occurred around 11:33 a.m. at a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream on Yulupa Avenue.

Witnesses said a man entered the ice cream parlor and ordered ice cream.

The suspect, after being handed the ice cream cone, and with a pistol in one hand, demanded money from the cash register, police said.

The man allegedly reached over the counter to open the cash register, but the employee closed the drawer on the suspect’s hand.

The man fled the scene south through the shopping center.

He didn’t leave with any cash and left the ice cream cone behind.

Officers tried to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.

The suspect was described as a white, male, in his 30’s or 40’s. He was wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts, a white hat and sunglasses. He also had a green backpack.

