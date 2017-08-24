President Trump retweets meme of him ‘eclipsing’ Obama

WASHINGTON (AP) – It’s a total eclipse by President Donald Trump of Barack Obama.
Trump has retweeted a quadruple photo spread of Trump slowly eclipsing the former president.
The series starts with a photo that shows a glimpse of Trump, who is in color in the frame, along with a black-and-white image of Obama. Trump gradually commands more of the frame in the next two photos until the fourth and final one shows a smiling Trump and no Obama.
Trump retweeted the series, titled “The Best Eclipse Ever!” from Twitter user, @JerryTravone.
Travone describes himself on Twitter as a YouTube actor, political junkie and “Proud Trump supporter.”
— CNN IS FAKE NEWS !😂 (@JerryTravone) August 24, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- NATIONAL PARKS SERVICE APPROVES PERMIT FOR SF RALLY
- REP. SPEIER CALLS PRES. TRUMP A ‘MALIGNANT NARCISSIST’
- TWO LAKE TAHOE SISTERS MISSING AFTER ECLIPSE FESTIVAL
- PAIR CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER BODIES FOUND IN TUBS OF CHEMICALS
- PIGLETS RESCUED FROM BARN FIRE SERVED TO FIREFIGHTERS AS SAUSAGES
- WATCH KRON4 NEWSCASTS LIVE