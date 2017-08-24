SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Catherine Heenan sat down with Congressman Jerry McNerney, who represents California’s 9th district.

They talked about subjects ranging from President Trump, the transgender service ban, and his fight to protect the water and wildlife of California’s Delta region.

Heenan began by asking Rep. McNerney about President Trump’s recent threat to shut down the federal government unless Congress provides funding for his promised border wall.

The Congressman was reluctant to even talk about the President at first saying that he’d rather focus on policy rather than “the irresponsible actions of this president.”

“I think it’s incredibly irresponsible for him to do that,” Rep. McNerney said. “He did try to make that a campaign promise and it was a bad promise. He knew it was a bad promise. It won’t happen. I don’t really want to talk about — I think there are a lot of people barking at everything he says.”

Heenan asked him if he thinks something like that could actually happen.

“I don’t think so,” Rep. McNerney. “Shutting down a government is a very big step. It’s irresponsible. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell, he understands that it’s not only harmful to him, but to his party and his majority. So I think he’s going to do everything he can to avoid that.”

A large focus for the Congressman lately has been battling to sink Governor Jerry Brown’s $17 billion twin-tunnel project. The project would build two massive tunnels through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta with the goal of sending water to Southern California.

Rep. McNerney’s district includes the Delta and he’s one of the project’s biggest critics.

He and other critics argue the tunnels will harm agriculture, wildlife, fish and nearby communities.

“The problem is it’s not going to create any new water at all and will cost at least 20 billion dollars,” he told Heenan. “There’s a much better way. I’ve proposed a piece of legislation which I’m very proud of, called the West Act. And what does is use technology to create new water, so we don’t have to rely on water from the Delta so much.”

There’s been a string of more than a dozen lawsuits against the twin-tunnels project, including one filed by San Joaquin County just a few hours before this interview. Heenan asked if he thinks they will make a difference.

“Oh, they’ll make a difference,” Rep. McNerney. “What that will do is slow the process down and make it more expensive. Voters around the state will have to realize that they’ll have to pay for that.”

