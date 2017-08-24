Right-wing group “No to Marxism in America” denied permit for Berkeley rally

File - In this April 27, 2017 file photo, a demonstrator guards the speakers area during a rally for free speech in Berkeley, Calif. Northern California police and civic leaders are hoping for calm, but bracing for violence this weekend when hundreds, possibly thousands, of demonstrators of all stripes flock to the San Francisco Bay Area for dueling political rallies. Law enforcement officials in San Francisco and Berkeley, California are grappling with protecting free speech rights while preventing the type of violence that occurred this month in Charlottesville, Virginia. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 

BERKELEY (KRON) — A right-wing group called “No Marxism in America” has been denied a permit by the City of Berkeley for their rally, according to city documents.

The right-wing rally was scheduled at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Sunday.

Thousands of counter-protesters were expected to descend upon Berkeley this weekend.

Here is the full rejection letter:

