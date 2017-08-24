BERKELEY (KRON) — A right-wing group called “No Marxism in America” has been denied a permit by the City of Berkeley for their rally, according to city documents.
The right-wing rally was scheduled at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Sunday.
Thousands of counter-protesters were expected to descend upon Berkeley this weekend.
Here is the full rejection letter:
