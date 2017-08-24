Smuggled Bengal tiger cub confiscated at border crossing

By Published:
This Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an agent holding a male tiger cub that was confiscated at the U.S. border crossing at Otay Mesa southeast of downtown San Diego early Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. CBP said in a news release Thursday that the cub was found during a routine inspection of the car, crossing from Mexico into the U.S. Officials say the 18-year-old driver is a U.S. citizen and has been arrested. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – U.S. border officials have confiscated a Bengal tiger cub after inspecting a car heading from Mexico to California.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release Thursday that the cub was found during a routine inspection of the car at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Otay Mesa border crossing, southeast of downtown San Diego.

Officials say the 18-year-old driver is a U.S. citizen and has been arrested.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service officials took custody of the cub and are working with the San Diego Zoo to care for it.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s