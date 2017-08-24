SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South Bay Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren talked exclusively to KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis on Thursday. The Democratic Representative weighed in a range of top, but President Trump’s mental state was a major topic of discussion.

Rep. Lofgren is behind a bill to invoke the 25th Amendment. She is urging Vice President Pence to have President Trump medically evacuated to see whether he is fit for office.

“A lot of people, including Republicans, have expressed concerns about the President’s behavior, both his public behavior and frankly, I don’t want to get into it, his behavior in private,” she explained. “None of those people are psychologists or physicians. What my bill does is to suggest to the Vice President that they should get medical advice. If he had a heart attack, they’d be listening to doctors. If he had a stroke, they’d be listening to doctors. So they should be informed by experts.”

The Congresswoman told Liviakis that it’s not about her disagreeing with him, it’s about whether he’s able to do his job and control his impulses.

She said she’s never personally sat down with the President, but many of her colleagues have and their comments concern her.

“Their description of his distractedness, his incapacity to stay on topic, that he doesn’t seem to follow along,” Rep. Lofgren said. “Is that because he doesn’t want to, or because he can’t? I have no idea. But I think we need to know whether he’s capability of discharging his deputies…his behavior is described by many Republicans as unsteady. Why is that?”

Earlier Thursday, President Trump retweeted a meme showing him “eclipsing” former President Obama. Liviakis asked whether something like shows there’s something wrong with him.

“Not necessarily,” Rep. Lofgren said. “He is someone who is not short on ego. We know that. Which is probably an occupational hazard for a president. He hates Obama and that’s not a sign of illness, that’s a political disagreement.”

“The question is, is he suffering from early signs of dementia? Someone needs to find that out,” the Congresswoman explained. “And the Vice President has a responsibility under the 25th amendment to make sure that the President able to serve.”

Liviakis asked her if she thinks that it’s realistic that they have the President evaluated.

“I don’t know but certainly, it’s being discussed across the county which was my intent in introducing the bill.”

The Congresswoman also talked about immigration reform, the border wall and the housing challenges facing Bay Area residents.

Watch the video above for the full interview

