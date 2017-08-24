Spike in children with high blood pressure

Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-Doctors believe more children and teens are likely to be categorized as having abnormally high blood pressure.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 4-percent of children and adolescents in the U.S. have abnormally high blood pressure.experts said that percentage could be higher as elevated blood pressure reading often go undetected.

Doctors said poor diet and decreased physical activity are behind the spike.

