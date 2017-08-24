Study: Bad sleep could cause dementia

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Make sure you get enough sleep tonight.

According to a new study from Boston University, bad sleep could raise the risk of dementia by 10 percent.

Researchers said the dreaming stage of sleep makes connections in the brain stronger and helps protect people from developing the disease.

Doctors also said a lack of deep sleep could be a sign of stress which is linked to dementia.

In order to improve your sleep, doctors recommend developing a bedtime routine, sleep in a dark and quiet room, and limit alcohol intake.