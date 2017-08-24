The World According to Gary: Warriors loyal to Klay Thompson



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Mark Danon talk about the highly anticipated Mayweather versus McGregor fight and a trade that could have split up the Splash brothers.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to battle it out in the ring this Saturday in Las Vegas. They held their final press conference on Wednesday. Both fighters made separate appearances at the T-Mobile arena where the showdown will happen.

Mayweather could pocket $200 million from the fight, while McGregor could make $100 million.

If the Cavs general manager had it his way, Klay Thompson would be in a Cleveland jersey.

Before Kyrie Irving was traded to the Celtics, the Cavs reached out to the Warriors about a possible deal. The Cavs were willing to give up Irving in exchange for Klay. The Warriors didn’t bite the bate and are ready to make another big splash this upcoming season.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES