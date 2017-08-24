CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — An overturned big-rig shut down the Altamont Pass on Interstate 580 on Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

The accident happened on eastbound I-580 just west of Grant Line Road, about 2 miles west of Interstate 205.

The truck was transporting empty cases of wine bottles.

“A driver lost his brakes and pulled off the road using the hillside to slow him to a stop. He then rolled over,” firefighters said on Instagram.

There is no estimated time of the roadway reopened.

The driver was not hurt.

Diesel fuel is linking, and crews felt it’s in danger of falling into a storm drain.

The truck may roll over again on Highway 580 and is unstable, firefighters said.

Multiple lanes are blocked.

