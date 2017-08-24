SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As people gather to counter-protest against alt-right rallies, some San Francisco lawyers are helping people understand their rights–what they can and can’t say, or do, while making their voices heard.

Thousands of people, possibly tens of thousands, are expected to be out here in Crissy field over the weekend, many from alt-right groups.

But as is always the case, counter-protesters are to be expected.

As they often do during protest and rallies, emotions will be running high. In the past, we’ve seen these protests get violent and bloody before–people getting arrested.

And that is what the public defender KRON4 talked with says he wants to avoid.

Jeff Adachi tells KRON4 it’s important to keep in mind that things can escalate quickly.

“The best advice is that if you’re interacting with the police, it’s not a court of law,” Adachi said. “You are not going to be able to make your case on the streets. So, don’t touch an officer. Don’t get into an interaction that common sense would tell you that you might wind up with some charges. Instead, we’re asking people to peacefully protest. If you have an interaction with another person or a police officer, write down that information or record that information.”

Adachi and other public defenders will be at Crissy Field this weekend to answer any questions about your rights you may have.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES