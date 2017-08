2-alarm grass fire burning on Berkeley’s Grizzly Peak

BERKELEY (KRON) — A 2-alarm grass fire is burning on Berkeley’s Grizzly Peak on Friday night.

The fire is burning on Grizzly Peak Boulevard and Claremont Avenue.

That is in the Marlborough Terrace area.

The fire is not spreading fast, firefighters said.

